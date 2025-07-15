What is Form 1099-K and which businesses need one?

If you’re an independent contractor or self-employed, you typically report your income on Schedule C of your Form 1040 individual tax return, and that includes what you see on your Form 1099-K. If your business is considered a pass-through entity like an S corporation or partnership, you’ll report the information on a Form 1120, 1120S, or 1065.
Again, receiving a Form 1099-K doesn’t necessarily mean you owe taxes on that money. Not all transactions reported on the form may be business-related, and you may have tax deductions that will offset some of your business income.
Also, make sure you don’t double report your income. If you did $5,000 worth of freelance work for a client who paid you through PayPal, you’ll receive both a Form 1099-NEC and a Form 1099-K reporting that same $5,000. While you’re responsible for reporting all of your business income to the IRS, you’ll only have to file your 1099-NEC since it’s a more comprehensive form. This will prevent you from reporting the income twice.
Confused? The new regulations for Form 1099-K might seem a bit daunting, but Avalara is here to help you make sense of it all. Stay on top of your taxes this year with a little help from Avalara 1099& W-9.
Avalara has updated this blog post; it was originally published in December 2022.