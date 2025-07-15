What is Form 1099-K and which businesses need one?

If your business provides services or sells goods and accepts credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, or other payment cards or uses apps to receive payments, you’ll most likely get a Form 1099-K.

This means you might receive a 1099-K if you:

Sold items on sites like eBay, Etsy, or Ticketmaster

Received business funds on Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, Cash App, or other payment apps

Worked for app-based companies like Lyft, Uber, or DoorDash

Did freelance work online

You can receive Form 1099-K even if you don’t have a business, as long as the payments you receive from apps exceed the reporting threshold of $20,000 and 200 transactions.

The reporting threshold was lowered by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. However, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act returns the Form 1099-K reporting threshold to $20,000 and 200 transactions. Per the legislation, this takes effect “as if included in section 9674 of the American Rescue Plan Act.” Read One Big Beautiful Bill Act changes 1099 thresholds for more details.

Note that you may receive 1099-K even if you didn’t hit the threshold. Some businesses choose to send them regardless of the minimum. In that case, you’ll still need to consider the amounts listed on the form when you file your tax return — but you may not owe taxes on this income at all.