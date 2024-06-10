What is product taxability and why does it matter?

Tangible personal property is typically presumed to be taxable unless specifically exempt by law. Consequently, most retail sales of goods are subject to state and applicable local sales tax in most states.

Yet there are many exceptions to that rule. For instance, food for home consumption is taxed at a reduced rate in some states (e.g., Alabama and Arkansas) yet fully exempt in others (e.g., Ohio and Texas). Candy and soda, which seem like food, are subject to higher sales tax rates in certain parts of the country.

Depending on the jurisdiction, food or other products may be subject to applicable local sales taxes but exempt from the state sales tax, or exempt from local sales tax but taxed at the state level. Thus, clothing and footwear priced $110 or less is generally exempt from New York state sales tax, while clothing and footwear at a higher price point is subject to New York state sales tax. Local sales tax may or may not apply to the clothing and footwear that qualifies for New York’s state sales tax exemption.

The taxability of digital goods can be even more nuanced. Some states tax certain digital goods the way their physical counterparts are taxed, and others have separate tax rules for digital goods. Thus, bound books and electronic books are both subject to sales tax in Washington, while bound books are taxed in California but ebooks are not.

Taxable sales of services

Hawaii and New Mexico tax all but a few select services, and more than 100 services are subject to sales tax in South Dakota and West Virginia. In these four states, services are generally presumed taxable unless specifically exempted by law.

Far fewer services are taxable in California, Colorado, and Massachusetts, where services are generally presumed exempt unless specifically taxed. Most other states tax fewer services than Hawaii, New Mexico, South Dakota, and West Virginia, but more services than California, Colorado, and Massachusetts.

As with products, there’s a lot more to the taxability of services. Read more about sales tax on services for details.