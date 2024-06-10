What is product taxability and why does it matter?

There are a lot of pitfalls when it comes to sales tax. Here are some of them.

Product taxability rules are subject to change.

If you understand how and where the goods and services you sell are taxed today, remember the rules can change tomorrow. Sometimes taxability changes are announced well in advance of the effective date, but sometimes they’re sprung on you.

South Carolina enacted a sales tax exemption for tampons and other feminine hygiene products on May 13, 2024. The exemption took effect immediately. And while Colorado enacted the first-in-nation retail delivery fee in 2021, which was a very big deal, the Colorado Department of Revenue didn’t provide any guidelines for it until May 2022 — less than two months before the fee took effect July 1, 2024.

Goods and services are taxable in some jurisdictions but exempt in others.

As noted above, some states tax food for home consumption, some don’t. Some tax clothing and digital products, some don’t. The same is true for a host of other goods and services.

Taxability rules are statewide in most states, so if a transaction is subject to the state sales tax, it’s also subject to local taxes. Or not, if the sale is exempt. However, that’s not necessarily the case in home-rule states such as Alabama, Colorado, and Louisiana, where local governments have the authority to administer and levy local sales taxes.

For example, Denver provided a sales tax exemption for feminine hygiene products on July 1, 2019, and an exemption for diapers and adult incontinence products on October 1, 2022. Yet those products remained subject to Colorado’s state sales tax until January 1, 2023, when they became exempt from state sales tax too.

Bundling can make an otherwise exempt transaction taxable.

When both taxable and nontaxable sales are bundled together and sold as one, like a gift basket, it’s common for states to require the seller to apply sales tax to the entire charge. Alternatively, a state may give the retailer the option of collecting and remitting tax only for the taxable portion of the bundle. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue describes when that is and isn’t allowed and how to go about it.

When a bundled transaction includes a taxable good and an exempt service, retailers may need to determine the “true object” of the transaction to determine how to allocate sales tax. Is the main purpose (true object) of the transaction the provision of the service or the attainment of the goods? In this case, the taxability of the true object reigns.

And in some cases, if the taxable portion of a transaction is de minimis (i.e., the sales price of the taxable products is 10% or less of the total sales price of the bundled objects), the sales price would not be subject to sales tax.

It’s important to understand how states tax sales including both exempt and taxable items. And it’s critical to remember that states have different rules.

There are exceptions to every rule.

Most states have many, many taxability rules — and many exceptions to those rules.

For instance, after sales tax was extended to sweetened beverages in Vermont, some beverages that seemed like they should be taxed were exempt, and vice versa. Although sales tax generally applies to sweetened iced teas, the clearly sweetened Starbucks bottled Frappuccino is exempt.

And sales tax holidays by nature are exceptions to the rule.