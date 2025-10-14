It works by applying XPath-based assertions and reports within defined contexts in an XML document. In simple terms, an ‘assertion’ is just a rule that checks whether the information in a document makes sense. In Schematron, these rules are expressed using a standard language called XPath, which can look inside an XML document and find the exact piece of data you want to check.

Think of it like this:

An assertion says, “this must be true”.

If it’s true, the document passes that check.

If it’s false, the system flags an error or warning.

An example of a Schematron rule in plain language would be “If an invoice has a due date, it must not be earlier than the issue date.”

Assertions are powerful because they allow organisations (including the DBNAlliance) to embed real business rules — not just data format checks — directly into the validation of documents. That means mistakes like missing references, invalid country codes, or illogical dates can be automatically caught before they cause downstream problems impacting business trading partners and document processing in the ERP or accounting system.