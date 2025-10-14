Use this simple non-technical compliance checklist to ensure your DBNAlliance Core Invoice is compliant and will pass Schematron validation and be accepted onto the B2B Digital Highway by your own and your trading partner’s certified DBNAlliance access point:
- UBL Version ID → Must equal 2.3
- Profile ID → Must equal bdx:noprocess
- Customization ID → Must equal
urn:oasis:names:specification:ubl:schema:xsd:Invoice-2::Invoice##DBNAlliance-1.0-data-Core
- Document Currency Code → Must be valid ISO 4217 currency code
- Country Identification Code → Must be valid ISO 3166 alpha-2 country code
- Invoiced Quantity Unit Code → Must be valid ANSI X12 Unit of Measure code
- Payment Means Code → Must be valid X12 Payment Method Type code
- Allowance Charge Reason Code → Must be valid X12 Special Charges/Allowance Reason code
- Tax Type Code → Must be valid X12 Tax Type code
What are code lists?
A code list is a standardised set of predefined values that can be used in certain data fields of an e-invoice (or other business document). Instead of free text, the sender must use an agreed code from the list, so that the receiver’s system can interpret it correctly.
Think of it like a data dictionary of allowed values: it prevents misunderstandings by ensuring everyone uses the same language when describing categories such as currencies, countries, units of measure, tax types, tax exemption reasons, and payment methods.
Why code lists matter for interoperability
- Clarity: Instead of writing “US Dollars”, “$”, or “Dollars”, everyone uses the exact code USD (ISO 4217). This removes the need for custom transformation rules or a reliance on look-up tables in e-invoicing software, ERPs and other business platforms.
- Automation: Systems (and Schematron) can validate automatically that a code is correct (e.g., GBP is valid, UKP is not).
- National and cross-border exchange: By sticking to global or industry code lists, invoices can be understood the same way across an entire country, internationally, and by diverse ERP and service provider ecosystems.
- Compliance: Many government or industry frameworks mandate the use of specific code lists (ISO, X12, UN/ECE, etc.). This becomes more important under e-reporting, live reporting, or Continuous Transaction Controls (CTC) models.
What code lists does the DBNAlliance leverage for an invoice?
The DBNAlliance’s framework leverages a number of different code lists.
- ISO 4217 alphabetic currency code
- ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code
- X12 Unit or Basis for Measurement Code
- X12 Payment Method Code
- X12 Tax Type Code
- X12 SAC02 Service/Promotion/Allowance/Charge Code
The DBNAlliance is a certified network that enables secure, structured electronic invoice exchange. It connects businesses across the U.S. through standardised formats, such as those supported by the Peppol network outside the U.S.
Now any U.S. business can send and receive e-invoices to millions of other U.S. businesses for free* through the Avalara DBNAlliance Access Point and your certified ERP connector. *Subject to terms and conditions.
To learn more and discuss, contact Avalara.