The period known as 1099 season begins January 1 and leads up to IRS 1099 filing deadlines, which range from January 31 to March 31. During that time, business owners are responsible for payments they’ve made during the previous year, preparing and filing 1099s with the IRS, and issuing 1099 recipient copies to contractors and other payees. These forms provide a record of nonemployee income. Several states also have their own 1099 filing requirements.

The IRS uses several different 1099 forms for various income categories, and businesses are responsible for issuing the correct 1099 form to the IRS and the payee. IRS 1099 filing deadlines depend on the type of form and whether the 1099 is filed electronically or on paper.

For many small businesses, the key form is the 1099-NEC, used to report payments to independent contractors or vendors. The deadline for filing 1099-NECs (either electronically or on paper) and delivering 1099s to payees is January 31.

The 1099-MISC is the other most common 1099 form for small businesses. It’s used for miscellaneous payments, including rent payments or legal fees. The deadline for filing the 1099-MISC is February 28 if you file on paper. For electronic filing, the deadline is March 31.