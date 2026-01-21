What to do about missing property tax bills

Even if a property tax bill gets lost in the mail, your business is still expected to pay it on time. That’s why it’s important to keep track of what bills you’re expecting and when they should arrive.
If you know a property tax bill is missing, you have several options: You can go to the tax collector’s website to look for a copy and get payment details. You can call the collector’s office directly for information. And if you can’t get the details you need, you should send an estimated payment to avoid potential penalties.
Yes. You could face financial penalties (which can grow the longer a bill is unpaid), reputational harm (some jurisdictions publicly name businesses that have not paid taxes), and even a lien on your property.
Automated solutions from Avalara — such as Avalara Property Tax or Avalara Property Tax Managed Services — can track your property tax bills and help ensure that even if one doesn’t arrive, you’ll know that it should have. Avalara makes it easier to pay those bills too.