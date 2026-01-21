What to do about missing property tax bills

This post has been revised. It was originally published September 28, 2023.

Key takeaways

Because they’re largely paper-based and sent via mail, property tax bills can get lost — but businesses are still expected to pay on time even if a bill doesn’t arrive.

It’s important to stay on top of what property tax bills your business expects to receive, and when you expect to receive them.

If you don’t pay a bill — even one that never arrived — your business could face significant financial penalties and reputational damage.

AI-powered property tax software from Avalara can help your business reduce risk and enhance efficiency, providing a solid return on investment.

“If it doesn’t ring up, I guess it’s free!”

You’ve probably heard a customer make that cringeworthy joke at the grocery store when the checker has difficulty ringing up an item. (You probably also know that’s not how it works.)

But did you know that if a property tax bill doesn’t “ring up” — that is, you don’t receive it — you’re still on the hook to pay, just like you are at the store?

Unfortunately, it’s true. It doesn’t matter if your bill was lost in the mail, it fell behind someone’s desk in the office, or it was sent to the wrong address: There’s no free ride when it comes to property tax. And because businesses often receive multiple tax bills (most of which are paper-based), it’s easy for one to get lost without you even realizing it.