The delivery fee applies to all sorts of retailers, including brick-and-mortar retailers, ecommerce sellers, florists, grocery stores, and restaurants.

Retailers and marketplace facilitators that collect Colorado sales and use tax on sales of tangible personal property sold and delivered in the state are liable for the RDF — unless they qualify for an exemption.

Businesses with $500,000 or less in total retail sales in Colorado in the prior year are exempt from the retail delivery fee. For a business that had no retail sales in Colorado during the previous calendar year, the exemption applies until the first day of the filing period that begins at least 90 days after it exceeds the $500,000 threshold.

Any business that doesn’t have nexus with Colorado and therefore isn’t required to collect Colorado state sales tax is also exempt from the Colorado RDF.

Sales tax nexus, a connection that creates a sales tax obligation for a business, is established by having a physical presence in Colorado or by meeting Colorado’s economic nexus threshold: more than $100,000 in retail sales of tangible personal property, commodities, or services in the state in the current or previous calendar year.