There are three options for minimizing the effect of a federal tax lien:
1. Discharge of property
This option removes the lien from a specific piece of property. The IRS might discharge the lien on a certain piece of property as long as they have a lien on enough other property to satisfy the tax debt.
Removing the lien from a specific piece of property can make it easier to get an equipment loan, real estate loan, or other asset-backed loan. The situations that apply to discharge of property can be found on this IRS form.
2. Subordination
This option doesn’t remove the lien, but allows other creditors or lenders to move ahead of the IRS in line to be paid, which can make it easier for you to secure a business loan.
The IRS will allow subordination in some cases to help you pay off the tax debt faster. For example, let’s say you have an expensive short-term loan that’s eating into your business’s cash flow. You might want to refinance the debt to a lower-interest-rate loan. Refinancing will allow you to pay off the tax debt more quickly. To learn more eligibility details, see this IRS form.
3. Withdrawal
This option removes the public Notice of Federal Tax Lien and ensures other creditors that the IRS is not competing with them for your property. However, you still must pay the full amount of tax debt due. Withdrawing a tax lien basically treats the lien as if it never existed.
There are two primary situations where the IRS would withdraw a tax lien. Either the IRS must have filed the lien incorrectly to begin with, or you must be on an installment plan and owe less than $25,000 in taxes.
For eligibility, refer to this IRS form.
States and local governments will have their own procedures for removing a lien, so make sure you contact the appropriate tax agency to find out your options.