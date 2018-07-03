A Notice of Federal Tax Lien is a public document filed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that tells creditors and lenders that the government has put a lien on your property. The government files a lien when you’re overdue on taxes.

A lien means that the government has the first legal claim to your property, which it can seize and sell to pay off your tax debt. If you have an incorporated business or an LLC, the government can only file a lien on your business property. The business property the lien encompasses can be physical property like equipment, inventory, and buildings, but also intellectual property like patents, trademarks, and copyrights.

But for sole proprietors or business partners who are overdue on taxes, the government can also file a lien on personal assets. This can include your home, car, investments, and even property you acquire while the lien is in place.

The IRS only files a tax lien against you if you’ve failed to pay your business taxes in full and on time. Small business owners have a lot on their plates, so it’s understandable that you might miss a tax filing deadline or underestimate your tax bill. If this happens, you’ll receive a Notice and Demand for Payment from the IRS. At this point, you have 10 days to pay your tax debt in full, including any and all late penalties, interest, and fees. If you don’t pay, the IRS can file a tax lien against you.

Note: Like the IRS, state and local governments can also file tax liens if you don’t pay state or local taxes on time and in full.