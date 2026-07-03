Texas sellers need resale certificates when purchasing taxable goods they intend to resell to customers. By providing a properly completed Texas sales and use tax resale certificate to their suppliers, eligible businesses can purchase inventory without paying sales tax at the time of purchase.
A Texas sales and use tax resale certificate is a document that allows businesses to purchase qualifying items tax-free when those items are intended for resale. The certificate is provided to the seller and certifies that sales tax will be collected when the goods are ultimately sold to the end customer.
No. A Texas resale certificate is provided directly to the seller from whom you’re purchasing goods for resale. The seller keeps the certificate as part of their records to support the tax-exempt sale — you do not file it with the Texas Comptroller.