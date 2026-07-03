This article was updated on July 3, 2026.

If you’ve decided to sell your products or services in Texas, you’ve made a wise choice. Texas is a business-friendly state with almost 32 million potential customers. But for your business to comply with the state’s tax laws, you need to file certain paperwork.

Texas does not issue a separate resale certificate or reseller license. Instead, businesses that hold a Texas sales and use tax permit can present a Texas sales and use tax resale certificate when purchasing qualifying items for resale.

Businesses that sell taxable goods directly to consumers may never need to present one, even though they collect Texas sales tax.

If you’re confused about the basics of Texas resale certificates, when to use them, and how to get them, this article covers everything you need to know.