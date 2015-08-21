When does giving something away trigger sales tax?

Giveaways are an unavoidable part of doing business. Whether you’re trying to win over new customers or it’s an act of goodwill toward your vendors, it can be one of the best ways to promote your product.

For wholesalers and distributors, however, giveaways can leave them open to paying sales taxes. Like retailers, wholesalers and distributors can be subject to either sales or use tax, depending on state laws. Here are a few things wholesalers and distributors should know about sales tax and giveaways.