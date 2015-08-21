When does giving something away trigger sales tax?

Complicating matters further, there are a variety of giveaway types that apply to businesses. A wholesaler could provide samples of its products to win retailers’ business, for instance. Or a distributor could hold a promotion and offer a free item to the first 100 customers who email or post on social media about it. In these cases, sales tax must be paid on the value of each product being given away in accordance with regular sales tax requirements.
Another taxable event occurs when a wholesaler or distributor pulls an item from inventory to use personally or professionally. An office supply distributor may pull a bundle of legal pads to use internally, for instance. A jewelry distributor might admire a pair of earrings and choose to wear them to a big event. In this case, just as in the case of a giveaway, there will be no guarantee of a taxable event further down the line, so it’s important that the wholesaler claim sales tax on the item at the time it is removed from inventory.
Sales tax laws vary from state to state, so it’s important to become familiar to the laws specific to each state in which your business is giving products away. While the guidelines may be complex, once you are familiar with what needs to be done, it will be easy to provide samples and offer gifts to valued customers.