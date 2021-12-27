Which sales count toward Ohio’s economic nexus threshold?

Ohio enacted economic nexus in July 2019 and began enforcing it August 1, 2019. Now, more than two years later, the Ohio Department of Taxation has updated an FAQs page to clarify which sales remote sellers should count when calculating the economic nexus threshold.

Under the 2019 law (House Bill 166), a remote seller establishes economic nexus if, in the current or preceding calendar year, it:

Has gross receipts in excess of $100,000 from the sale of tangible personal property for storage, use, or consumption in Ohio or from providing services the benefit of which is realized in the state; or

Engages in 200 or more separate transactions selling tangible personal property for storage, use, or consumption in Ohio or from providing services the benefit of which is realized in the state

Although gross receipts “include taxable and non-taxable sales combined” (see FAQ 2), remote businesses making only exempt sales into the state don’t need to apply for a seller’s use license. The department reminds that any business with a physical presence in Ohio is required to register.

In FAQ 15, the department notes that “only those sales which are considered retail sales are included in the economic nexus threshold calculation” because “R.C. 5739.01(I) and R.C. 5739.01(B) defines ‘receipts’ and ‘sales’ to effectually be retail sales.” Ohio doesn’t consider “sales for resale” to be retail sales.



With respect to services, remote businesses should count only sales of services enumerated in R.C. 5739.01(B)(3) when calculating the economic nexus threshold. These include, but aren’t limited to, the following:

Building maintenance or janitorial services

Cleaning, painting, polishing, washing, or waxing a motor vehicle

Installation services for tangible personal property (with certain exceptions)

Landscaping and lawn care services

Laundry and dry cleaning services

Personal care services

Physical fitness facility services

Repair services for tangible personal property (with certain exceptions)

Satellite broadcasting services

Snow removal services