Why remote work is here to stay for accountants (and what your practice needs to do)

While decades-long trends in cloud-based software and the consumerization of IT have both been driving forces for supporting remote work, we’ve entered a new phase in expectations around workplace flexibility. More and more, employers find remote and hybrid work options are deciding factors when recruiting and retaining talent.
Accounting departments and practices are not immune to this change. In fact, the accounting industry is arguably a better fit than most for remote work. Those that embrace this trend and properly support employees through adaptive policies, equipment, and technology will be better-positioned to successfully transition to the next wave of digital transformation.
After all, for accounting, the demand isn’t just coming from employees: Pressure to evolve is coming from clients, governments, and partners as well.
Automation can help you with the tax implications of remote work. Products like Avalara Exemption Certificate Management and Avalara Returns for Accountants not only work for internal processes, they can also help you offer additional services to clients without requiring an increase in headcount.