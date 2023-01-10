Why remote work is here to stay for accountants (and what your practice needs to do)

Remote work has been a thing for knowledge workers and engineers since the late 20th century. In fact, NASA engineer Jack Nilles coined the term “telecommuting” all the way back in the early 1970s.

But the normalization of work-from-home culture was slower to take off, either for lack of tools like Slack, Zoom, and cloud-based software, or a conviction that remote workers would be less productive. Then the pandemic hit.



Faced with lockdown orders, companies were forced to adapt to a work-from-home model, for better or worse. One industry that seemed to thrive in the remote work revolution is accounting. In this post, we’ll cover:

The benefits of working from home for accountants

Why accounting is particularly well-suited to remote work

How accounting practices can adapt to remote staff