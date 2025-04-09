The dish on marshmallows and VAT — Wacky Tax Wednesday

The HMRC gives “marshmallow” as an example of “standard-rated confectionery” (subject to the 20% VAT). According to the agency’s guidance, “Standard-rated confectionery includes chocolates, sweets and candies, chocolate biscuits and any other ‘items of sweetened prepared food which is normally eaten with the fingers.’”
However, HMRC also notes that a product sold for use as an ingredient in home cooking or baking can, in some circumstances, be zero-rated.
So, what’s a business in the marshmallow industry to do? If there’s a chance their products could qualify for the 0% rate, many businesses will argue they should. That’s what happened here.
In the case at hand, the taxpayer treated its Mega Marshmallows as zero-rated. HMRC determined they were subject to the 20% VAT rate. Then, in August 2019, HMRC assessed the business £472,928 in value-added tax on supplies of Mega Marshmallows for the periods between June 2015 and June 2019.
The company appealed, as companies often do, and in September 2022, the First Tier Tribunal issued a nine-page ruling. This wasn’t an open-and-shut case.
The ruling acknowledges that a number of factors suggest the marshmallows be categorized as standard-rated confectionery. For example:
- The marshmallows can be eaten as a snack from the bag.
- The packaging identifies the marshmallows as a product that may be consumed as a snack.
- The marshmallows are generally eaten with the fingers, either without roasting or once roasted and allowed to cool down.
Yet the ruling also lists factors suggesting the product “is not properly characterised as confectionery,” including:
- The preparation. Unlike confectionery, the marshmallows are intended to be subject to a further cooking process.
- The packaging. The packaging suggests the marshmallows are intended to be roasted.
- The marketing. The marshmallows are typically displayed in the barbecue section of retail stores.
- The sales. The marshmallows are purchased more in the summer months than regular marshmallow products, suggesting customers tend to roast them.
The tribunal took these and other factors into account. And in the end, it decided that the product must be zero-rated.
This time, it was HMRC’s turn to appeal.