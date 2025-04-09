The dish on marshmallows and VAT — Wacky Tax Wednesday

Few experiences capture the spirit of summer quite like roasting marshmallows. Few events capture the attention of tax officials quite like taxability disputes. So, with spring flowers in bloom and summer in sight, the time seems right to revisit a tax dispute centered on the taxability of mega marshmallows in the United Kingdom. There are new developments since we first tackled this topic in December 2022.

This value-added tax (VAT) dispute has been brewing since August 14, 2019, when HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) issued a £472,928 VAT assessment against a wholesaler of “American sweets and treats.” The crux of the case boils down to this: Do mega marshmallows qualify as “confectionery” (candy) under value-added tax law?

To understand how such a question could even come to be, you need to understand how the U.K. taxes food.

So …