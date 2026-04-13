A fiscal representative is only for VAT. They apply for the VAT registration on your behalf and are jointly liable for VAT reporting and payments.
A fiscal representative makes sure your business is fully compliant with local VAT rules, and correctly prepares and submits VAT returns. They maintain accounting records according to local standards and keep them readily available for inspection by local tax authorities.
Avalara can be your fiscal representative in all EU countries, as well as in three non-EU countries where a fiscal representative is required: Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.
You need a fiscal representative to begin or continue trading in a country where it is required. A fiscal representative will help keep you compliant with the rules and legislation of local tax authorities.
You only need a fiscal representative outside the EU in the three countries where it is required: Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.
A fiscal representative is required for non-EU businesses with local EU VAT registrations in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.