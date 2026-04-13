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Future-proof your business with Avalara Fiscal

Adapt to changing laws and evolving legislation so you can grow your business without interruption.

Benefits of Avalara Fiscal

A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution 

Handle requirements

Access fiscal representation where required within EU member states.
icon-module-fiscal-representation
icon-module-fiscal-representation

Handle requirements

Access fiscal representation where required within EU member states.

Become flexible

Adapt your business to emerging e-invoicing legislation
icon-module-e-invoicing
icon-module-e-invoicing

Become flexible

Adapt your business to emerging e-invoicing legislation

Stay up to date

Get essential reports in real time to stay on top of your obligations.
icon-module-live-reporting
icon-module-live-reporting

Stay up to date

Get essential reports in real time to stay on top of your obligations.

Fiscal representation

When selling into Europe, you may need to appoint a fiscal representative. Avalara can take on this responsibility for your business where required and manage your filing obligations with local authorities.

  • Get local language and currency experts to represent your business within the EU.
  • Save resources and labour by outsourcing.
  • Keep growing into new markets without disruption.
Speak to us about fiscal representation
Alt text: Illustration of Avalara’s logo in a cloud above a laptop displaying tax data and graphs, with shipping boxes in the foreground and a global map in the background.
Alt text: Illustration of Avalara’s logo in a cloud above a laptop displaying tax data and graphs, with shipping boxes in the foreground and a global map in the background.

Fiscal representation

When selling into Europe, you may need to appoint a fiscal representative. Avalara can take on this responsibility for your business where required and manage your filing obligations with local authorities.

  • Get local language and currency experts to represent your business within the EU.
  • Save resources and labour by outsourcing.
  • Keep growing into new markets without disruption.

Frequently asked questions

A fiscal representative is registered in the same country where you require a VAT registration, acts as the local representative of your business, and is appointed to manage your filing obligations and deal with local tax authorities on your behalf.

A fiscal representative is only for VAT. They apply for the VAT registration on your behalf and are jointly liable for VAT reporting and payments.

A fiscal representative makes sure your business is fully compliant with local VAT rules, and correctly prepares and submits VAT returns. They maintain accounting records according to local standards and keep them readily available for inspection by local tax authorities.

Avalara can be your fiscal representative in all EU countries, as well as in three non-EU countries where a fiscal representative is required: Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.

You need a fiscal representative to begin or continue trading in a country where it is required. A fiscal representative will help keep you compliant with the rules and legislation of local tax authorities.

You only need a fiscal representative outside the EU in the three countries where it is required: Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.

A fiscal representative is required for non-EU businesses with local EU VAT registrations in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

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