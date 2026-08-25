Get started

Get support when and how you need it

Implementation assistance, faster resolution and a seamless customer experience with Avalara implementation and support plans.
Get started
logo puget
logo monarch
logo ottobock
logo nefco

Support benefits

Simpler implementation. Expert support. Lasting compliance.

icon-customer-support.svg

Better resolution and response times

Connect with our product and technical experts to get timely help and resolve your tax compliance issues with greater efficiency.
icon-sandbox.svg

Access to a sandbox environment

With Enterprise Support, test configurations and workflows in a sandbox environment before deployment to ensure system functionality, especially when adding new products and integrations.
icon-research.svg

A vast resource centre

Chat with Avi, our AI assistant, browse expert-led webinars, access helpful articles and videos, engage with the developer community and create and track support cases.

Implementation benefits

Flexible setup. Guided onboarding. Faster time to value.

Implementation options

Choose Standard Implementation, Guided Implementation or Managed Support based on your timeline and complexity – each includes support at every stage.
photography-implementation-options.png

Configuration review and validation

Reduce setup errors with expert review of configurations and validation of test transactions before and after going live.
photograph-configuration-review-and-validation.png

“We-do-it-for-you” approach

For eligible products, let Avalara experts handle configurations and guide you step-by-step through the rest.
photography-we-do-it-for-you-approach.png

Product comparison

An overview of free and paid support plans

Get the right guidance and support to fulfil your compliance requirements.

STANDARD

PRIORITY

ENTERPRISE

Can be purchased with Guided Implementation

*Included with the purchase of Guided Implementation

TRAINING

Self-paced training

Expert-led webinars

ISSUE RESOLUTION

Self-serve Knowledge Centre

Support availability

Monday–Friday​
8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.​
(local time)

Monday–Friday​
8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.​
(local time)

24/7

Initial response SLA

24 hours

8 hours

1 hour

Online case submission

Live chat

Phone support

Technical account manager

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

Sandbox

PRICING

Pricing

Included​

$

$$$

Managed Support

Avalara manages account setup and implementation

Avalara manages all product configurations.

Avalara monitors nexus and enables collection and remittance  as needed​.

Avalara performs tax code mapping for any new product or service added to the product catalogue​.

Support is available during business hours (8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. local time) with 8-hour response time​.

Plans comparison

An overview of free and paid implementation plans

Get implementation guidance that matches your timeline

Get implementation guidance that matches your timeline

STANDARD (Included)

GUIDED IMPLEMENTATION*

MANAGED SUPPORT

Chat with implementation agent during implementation

Submit and manage cases online

Schedule implementation call

Review configurations and validate test transactions

Resolve issues during implementation

Map tax codes for new products or services

Monitor nexus, and enable collection and remittance as needed

Receive ongoing support post-implementation

Purchase with other support plans

Initial response SLA

24 hours

8 hours

1 hour

Support availability

Monday–Friday​
8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.​
(local time)

Monday–Friday​
8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.​
(local time)

24/7

Included​

$$

$$$

*Can be purchased with Priority and Enterprise Support plans

Implementation and support Plans

Get hands-on implementation support and expert guidance from Avalara, based on your products and business needs.

Avalara Professional Services

Whip your tax compliance into shape – and keep it humming – with our range of expert sales tax advisory services.
Avalara Professional Services

Avalara AvaTax

Automatically calculate tax for all your sales and purchasing activities.
illustration-homepage-sales-tax.svg

Avalara Returns

Simplify sales tax return preparation and filing while complying with jurisdiction-specific requirements.
illustration-homepage-managed-returns

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Automate the assessment and accrual of consumer use tax.
illustration-avalara-avaTax-for-accounts-payable.png

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Process, collect and access exemption documents.

Avalara Global Support

Chat with Avi, our AI assistant, and access expert-led webinars, help articles and informative videos.
a-d/illustration-avalara-global-support.svg

Customer stories

Trusted support, for teams that rely on it

See what our customers have to say
View all customer stories
logo-puget-cs.svg

I’ve definitely seen an improvement in Avalara’s support over the past six to nine months. Responses are quicker, more accurate, and there are fewer back-and-forth clarifying questions. I’m really enjoying our relationship with Avalara more and more every day!

Neil Weinstein

Controller

The turnaround time by Avalara’s customer support is unmatched. I always get a timely response and article links from them to research more.

Betty Huang

(Former) Controller

Avalara’s customer service has significantly improved response times, making support interactions faster and more efficient. The quicker turnaround has greatly enhanced our overall experience.

Heather Paul

Accountant

Upgrading to Avalara’s Enterprise Support completely transformed our experience. The team is fast, reliable and accurate – it’s made a meaningful difference for our business.

Christian Bellino

Accounts Receivable Manager

FAQ

All Avalara customers automatically receive Standard Implementation and Standard Support, which include access to Avi, our AI assistant, and a robust self-serve resource centre through Avalara Global Support. You can upgrade your implementation experience by purchasing Guided Implementation or Managed Support for more hands-on expert assistance.

Yes. Our implementation agents are available Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Based on your implementation plan, you can connect to a live implementation agent by phone, video or chat during and after the implementation process. You can talk to Avi, our AI assistant, within your Avalara Portal or in Avalara Global Support at any time.

For eligible products, Avalara experts can handle configurations and guide you through the remaining steps to complete implementation quickly and accurately.  

 

Avalara offers Guided Implementation as a one-time implementation plan – a customer-driven onboarding experience with expert guidance, including review and validation of your test transactions.  With Managed Support, our experts take a more hands-on role by managing configurations and guiding you through the rest.

 

You can refer to legal terms and conditions for Managed Support, here.

Response times vary by plan. Our Standard Support plan offers 24-hour response time. Our Priority and Managed Support plans provide an 8-hour response time. Enterprise Support delivers a 1-hour response time with 24/7 access.  

Enterprise Support includes access to a sandbox environment, so you can test configurations before deployment.  

Absolutely. You can upgrade to any implementation or support plan after purchasing your Avalara products.

Avi in Avalara Global Support troubleshoots issues, answers common questions and guides you through creating a support case. 

 

  1. Sign in to your Avalara account using your credentials.  
  2. Depending on your support plan, you can:  
    a. Contact a live support agent via chat or phone.  
    b. Submit a support case.

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solutions.
Access Global Support Portal
Get started