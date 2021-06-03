5 services accounting practices can add without increasing staff

It’s no longer enough for accounting professionals to simply take care of the books. As demands on businesses increase, so do the demands placed on accountants. For smaller accounting practices to remain competitive in a changing marketplace, they’re adding services or expanding existing ones to develop new revenue streams and better serve the needs of clients.

Supplementing your practice’s offerings with new advisory services can be a great way to improve profitability, retain existing clients, and attract new ones. Of course, the big question with any upgrade to your business is often how much it will cost. How can accounting professionals incorporate new services into their practice while retaining their existing headcount and remaining profitable?

Find out how accounting experts are expanding their services without additional staff, and learn about a few services that may be right for your practice.