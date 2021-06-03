5 services accounting practices can add without increasing staff

Even if your practice has a dedicated sales and local tax (SALT) manager, combing through regulations, statutes, and taxability rules can take a long time.
Furthermore, tax documents are hardly light reading. Citations and statutes can be difficult to parse and full of jargon that can confuse even some tax professionals. This is why access to clear, understandable research is vital to accounting practices.
By simplifying indirect tax research for your firm, you can empower your staff to quickly and easily provide reliable research backed by relevant statutes and citations. You can even present your findings to clients in plain language that’s easy to comprehend.
Access to tax research and tax content subscriptions can also improve your staff’s tax knowledge. Tasks that may have required experts before can now be performed by staff with lower levels of expertise. They’ll even learn more in the process.
Tax research software and services make accessing and sharing research easier and faster than ever. Quickly find the answers you need regarding product taxability, supporting statutes, citations, and more to keep clients informed and up to date. Thanks to improved tax research services, you’ll be ready to support your clients in the event of a potential audit.