Elevate the implementation process — for you and your customers
Our Certified Implementation Partners deliver Avalara solutions quickly, effectively, and efficiently. Which can give them room for more business.
What is the CIP program?
The Certified Implementation Partner program includes online training, continuing education, and powerful support — all aimed at giving participants the expertise to deliver an optimal customer experience when implementing Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Returns, and Avalara CertCapture.
Why should you get certified?
Certified partners can bring in more business
Efficient implementation is important, but effective implementation is, too. Certified partners leverage their product and industry knowledge to provide both, so they can quickly move ahead to serve other customers. That can lead to:
Greater capacity
Increased ROI
Stronger customer retention
Higher customer satisfaction
Deeper relationships with customers
A reputation as a trusted advisor
Certified partners deliver better service
The ability to tailor each project to your customers’ needs — and provide education and expertise to users — can mean a faster ROI for them and fewer support calls to you. What else can it mean?
Higher customer satisfaction
Deeper relationships with customers
A reputation as a trusted advisor
Certified partners get a team devoted to their success
Our Partner Implementation Toolkit provides templates, guidance, and best practices. You’ll also have access to a dedicated technical support line. How else do we support our certified partners?
Special tools and documentation
Continuing education courses
Marketing and co-branding opportunities
How it works
01
Join the program
If you’re already an Avalara partner, simply sign Avalara’s CIP Agreement and register at least two individuals from your organization to participate in the CIPprogram. When they successfully complete the training, your entire firm is certified!
Choose your course(s)
We offer two certification courses — Avalara AvaTax + Avalara Returns and Avalara CertCapture. Each course features about eight hours of offline learning, along with two on demand 90-minute webinars. Our training content is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and confidence to manage a variety of real-world scenarios.
02
03
Show your expertise
To achieve certification, each participant must demonstrate the ability to successfully complete several hands-on exercises that simulate situations commonly encountered in the field. Continuing education courses and successful customer implementations throughout the year are required to maintain certification.
Is the CIP program right for you?
If your organization already implements Avalara AvaTax and/or Avalara Returns for customers, yes! Businesses with a service revenue stream tied to implementation typically benefit the most from certification. However, any Avalara partner is welcome to apply for the program.
Accounting firms
Includes CPAs and bookkeepers from firms of all sizes
Systems integrators
Includes value-added resellers, services firms, ecommerce companies
Technology partners
Includes software developers and publishers, ISVs, marketplaces
Here are some recent CIP program graduates
Frequently asked questions
Below is a breakdown of requirements for both individuals and partner firms.
Individuals in year one
- Complete the coursework for AvaTax + Returns or CertCapture
Individuals in year two and thereafter
Maintain certification with continuing education courses:
- Four continuing education courses (preferably one per quarter)
Partner firms
- Ensure organization has two certified employees
- Maintain compliance with CIP Agreement requirements
We prefer not to compete with our partners. Note that in certain instances, such as projects where a partner enters late in the sales process, it’s possible we’ll have already provided pricing for Avalara-led services.
While we require two certified team members at each CIP partner, we can work with partners who are able to certify only one at a time. Our goal would be to get both team members certified within six months.
Companies that are best situated for the CIP program include ISVs, developers, VARs, systems integrators, ecommerce agencies, accounting firms with SALT and/or tax automation practices, and accounting firms with accounting technology practices that are interested in adding tax technology practices.
CIP program participants are eligible to do implementation work for any new Avalara customers they bring in, as well as for any clients with whom they have an existing relationship. How much work a CIP program participant secures depends on how many Avalara customers they secure.
We’re currently unable to facilitate this, but it’s an option we’re considering.
Subcontracting isn’t part of the CIP program, but that in no way precludes Avalara from engaging with our partners in creative ways.
Any partner is welcome to take participate in training regardless of their CIP status. However, to obtain certification and receive all the benefits of the CIP program, the CIP Agreement must be in place.
First-year training costs vary based on which training is selected (for example, initial fee for prerecorded online training is $500 per participant; in-person training costs are higher). The annual renewal cost is $400 per person for access to continuing education training and the Partner Success team. Fees are subject to change.
"Because our Dynamics Consultants work in multiple states and countries, it is not possible for them to become tax experts in every tax jurisdiction. This is the reason that Intergen recommends including Avalara AvaTax in every Dynamics ERP implementation. Working with Avalara gives Intergen the confidence that our customers are going to have an ERP solution that is both easy to use and compliant from day 1."
- Harris Schneiderman, Regional Sales Manager
Take the next step
Sign up for CIP
Already a partner? Sign up for the CIP program through our Partner Central page.
