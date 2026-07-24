It depends on the product or service being sold, where the customer is located, and the tax rules in that jurisdiction. Recurring payments are generally treated as separate transactions, so subscription businesses must evaluate taxability and sales tax obligations for each applicable jurisdiction.
Economic nexus can require a subscription business to register, collect, and remit sales tax once it exceeds a state’s sales or transaction thresholds, even without a physical presence there. Because recurring payments accumulate over time, subscription businesses may reach these thresholds faster than expected.
Subscription businesses must manage changing tax rates, evolving product taxability rules, customer exemptions, and billing adjustments across multiple jurisdictions. Automating sales tax within the billing workflow helps ensure transactions are taxed correctly as subscriptions renew, change, or expand.