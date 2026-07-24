Most businesses understand that having a physical presence in a state can create nexus, a relationship with a jurisdiction that establishes sales tax obligations. Subscription models often sell to customers in states across the country, which can create economic nexus in most states. Businesses are required to collect sales tax once they exceed certain sales revenue or transaction thresholds to customers within that state. Common thresholds include $100,000 in annual sales or 200 transactions into the state. Many states have recently eliminated the 200-transaction threshold to simplify compliance.

In recurring billing, each transaction is a taxable sale, so even small monthly amounts can accumulate and cross these thresholds faster than you might expect. This means a business may not notice it has a tax obligation until it’s already out of compliance with sales tax requirements.

Many companies have customers spread across dozens of states, each with different requirements. As business grows, tracking where customers are located, monitoring transaction volumes, and staying current with state requirements can quickly become a major challenge. It’s essential for businesses to regularly review their sales tax obligations and have processes in place to adapt as requirements change.