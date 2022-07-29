5 Things Marketplace Sellers Need to Know About US Sales Tax

The U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., (June 21, 2018) transformed the way sales tax can be collected.

Before the Wayfair decision, states were limited to taxing businesses with a physical presence in the state. Wayfair overturned the physical presence rule, allowing states to tax businesses with no physical tie to the state (remote sellers), including businesses based in other countries. Physical presence in a state still establishes nexus, the connection that enables a state to tax a business, but now states can also base nexus on economic activity in the state (economic nexus).



Every state with a sales tax has an economic nexus law requiring remote sellers to register and then collect and remit sales tax once their sales into the state meet the state’s economic nexus threshold (for example, $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in the state in the current or previous calendar year). Each state’s threshold is unique: Some are based only on taxable tangible property, and some include services and intangible products like software-as-a-service (SaaS). You can find state-specific details in this state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.



All businesses that make online sales in the United States need to be aware of economic nexus laws. Businesses that sell through marketplaces also need to understand marketplace facilitator laws.

