5 Things Marketplace Sellers Need to Know About US Sales Tax

Every state with economic nexus also has a marketplace facilitator law that shifts the obligation to collect and remit sales tax from the individual seller to the marketplace platform it sells through (e.g., Amazon, Etsy).
Like economic nexus laws, marketplace facilitator laws vary by state. Some require marketplace sellers to register and file returns even though the marketplace provider is responsible for collecting and remitting the tax. You can find state-specific details in this state-by-state guide to marketplace facilitator laws and state-by-state registration requirements for marketplace sellers.
Businesses that sell through marketplaces and sell directly to customers through their own ecommerce sites need to understand how economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws intersect. Some states count marketplace sales toward their economic nexus threshold.
Additionally, if you’re a marketplace seller, you may have a physical nexus in states where you store inventory in marketplace fulfilment centres. This would make you responsible for collecting and remitting tax on your direct sales in the state, even if you sell beneath the economic nexus threshold.
Suppose you are an Indian business owner that sells books on Amazon. When you make a sale through Amazon, Amazon collects U.S. sales taxes on your behalf. However, suppose you also sell into the U.S. through your personal Shopify-powered website. In that case, you’ll have to register and then collect and remit sales tax in states where you have physical or economic nexus.