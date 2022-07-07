A state-by-state guide to gas tax holidays

Connecticut

In March, the Connecticut Legislature suspended its 25-cents-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline from April 1 to June 30, 2022; a second bill in May extended that through November 30, 2022. Governor Ned Lamont signed both bills. Each retailer is required to reduce prices by the same 25-cents-per-gallon amount. Fares on public buses statewide are also suspended during the period.

Florida

The Florida Legislature approved a budget bill in May that will suspend the states’ 25.3-cents-per-gallon excise tax for the month of October. It was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Georgia

The Georgia Legislature passed a bill suspending collection of the state’s motor vehicle excise tax from March 18 through May 31, 2022. Governor Brian Kemp later issued an executive order extending the suspension through August 13, 2022. Georgia had been collecting an excise tax of 29.1 cents per gallon.

Maryland

The Maryland Legislature approved a 30-day suspension of the state’s 36.1-cents-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline. Governor Larry Hogan signed the bill creating the tax holiday, which ran from March 18 through April 16, 2022.

New York

In April, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a state budget that suspends collection of the state’s 8-cents-per-gallon excise tax — and capped its sales tax on gas to collect only on the first $2 per gallon of sales. The measures are in effect from June 1 through December 31, 2022. The bill also suspended the 0.75-cents-per-gallon tax the Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District collects in and around New York City, and gave local governments in the state authority to lower the sales taxes they collect on gas. (More on that below.)

Puerto Rico

The commonwealth’s legislature voted to suspend its 16-cents-per-gallon gas tax for 45 days starting June 14, 2022. Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed the bill.

In addition, three states have suspended gas tax increases that were scheduled to take effect July 1. They are:

Colorado, which delayed a planned 2-cents-per-gallon tax increase until April 1, 2023

Illinois, which delayed a 2.4-cents-per-gallon increase until January 1, 2023

Kentucky, which has frozen its gas tax in place, forgoing a planned 2-cents-per-gallon increase, until its legislature meets again in January 2023. Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency over gas price increases, making it illegal to sell gasoline or other motor fuels “at a price grossly in excess of the price prior to the declaration of this state of emergency.”

Legislators in another 19 states have debated or voted on bills to temporarily lift their gas taxes. Some of those legislatures are still in session; in other states, gas tax holiday supporters have asked their governors to call special sessions to vote on tax-relief bills. We could see further action in some of these states.