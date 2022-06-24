Biden joins global leaders proposing gas tax holidays in response to rising prices

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday proposed a three-month federal gas tax holiday and called on Congress to “provide direct relief to American consumers.” Biden blamed high prices on market disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine (he called it “Putin’s Price Hike”) and also asked Congress to come up with funds to replace an estimated $10 billion in lost fuel tax revenue that would otherwise flow into the Federal highway fund.



A measure lifting all (or part) of the 18.4-cent-per-gallon federal gas tax (and 24-cent-per-gallon diesel tax) would follow in the footsteps of dozens of countries that have temporarily cut or suspended their national fuel taxes in response to steep jumps in fuel prices. Governments from Australia to Zimbabwe have lowered their fuel taxes in recent months, with the goal of giving drivers and trucking companies some relief at the pump. On the other end of the spectrum, countries that subsidize fuel prices have faced major run-ups in government spending. The United Kingdom was one of the latest to enact changes, with a tax plan intended to raise money for cost-of-living aid to low-income households hardest hit by inflation, while also incentivizing increased investment in oil production and refining infrastructure in the North Sea basin. To this point, the United States is one of the few Western nations not to pass any kind of national gas tax package, however, several states and even some counties have passed measures aimed at reducing costs related to fuel. There are real reasons to wonder whether Biden’s proposal will get through a divided Congress, but first, it’s helpful to remember how we got where we are.

Oil prices have jumped since pandemic trough

With feds deadlocked, five states declare gas tax holidays

Will fuel tax holidays actually help?

Many countries have cut gas taxes

UK levies windfall tax; Canada considers it

While Biden is calling for a gas tax holiday, the United Kingdom has taken a different approach: soaking the oil companies to give to the poor. The government of Conservative Party Prime Minister Boris Johnson is imposing a temporary additional 25% tax on British oil industry profits, with the money from the tax — expected to be around £5 billion, or $6.3 billion — going to help fund inflation relief payments primarily for low-income households and retired people. At the same time, the British government is offering the oil industry incentives to offset 80% of the new taxes, in return for new investment in oil-production capacity in Britain. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party floated something similar: a windfall tax on oil companies that would fund expansion of the nation’s social safety net programs, affordable housing and prescription drug coverage in particular. The idea generated strong blowback from Alberta, home of the Canadian oil industry. In the end, Trudeau’s government backed away from increasing taxes on the energy sector, but found ways to spend increased revenues brought in by higher fuel prices to fund social programs and pay down budget deficits.



Argentina — which delayed planned increases in fuel taxes earlier this year — is also considering a windfall profits tax to help it fight inflation by reducing government borrowing.

Gas tax holidays add compliance complexity