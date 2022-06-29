Tariffs and import restrictions: Importing goods from China has never been more complex

If you’re importing goods from China, the past few years have been uniquely challenging. A series of new tariffs and trade restrictions — plus supply-chain snarls stemming from China’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy — have made routine commercial tasks significantly more complicated. There are two issues in particular to consider: tariffs instituted by the Trump administration that may soon be lifted by the Biden administration, which cover about two-thirds of all goods imported from China; and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which took effect June 21, 2022, and requires companies importing goods from China’s Xinjiang province to ensure their merchandise wasn’t produced by forced labor. Both have the potential to make compliance with U.S. import laws more complicated, particularly if the Biden administration lifts some of the tariffs but leaves the rest in place.

President Biden may lift some tariffs on China

Tariffs one of the factors behind higher costs for goods

One of the consequences of the tariff wars has been an increase in consumer prices (one estimate pegged it at $51 billion annually) for many imported goods. This is the main reason why the Biden administration is considering lifting the tariffs on China. U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods aren’t the primary driver of inflation, which is a global phenomenon. However, economic research suggests lifting the remaining tariffs on Chinese imports would reduce inflation for U.S. consumers by as much as one full percentage point. While the direct impact of making Chinese imports less costly would only lower inflation by about a quarter point, the move also would force U.S. companies to lower their prices to stay competitive, and the cumulative effect would be to lower consumer prices by about 1 percentage point, some economists project. With inflation running at 8.6% right now, a move by Biden that could bring inflation down a little, while potentially reopening markets lost to U.S. exporters, could be both economically and politically attractive. A few other nations (including Brazil) have reduced their tariffs in recent months, with the goal of lowering the cost of essentials like food.

Who are the Uyghurs and how do they affect U.S. companies?