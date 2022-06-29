FDA reviewing millions of vape products

Potential hazard from Juul vaping products

When announcing the Juul ban in June 2022, the Food and Drug Administration acknowledged that it “has not received clinical information to suggest an immediate hazard associated with the use of the Juul device or JUULpods.” However, the FDA also said that the information it had received from Juul was “insufficient” for the agency to “assess the potential toxicological risks of using the Juul products.” The FDA said some of the research findings the company had submitted “raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data — including regarding genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company’s proprietary e-liquid pods — that have not been adequately addressed.” The agency also said there’s no way for it to determine “the potential harms” of using third-party vape juice with Juul devices, or of using Juul vape-juice pods with a non-Juul device. It’s Juul’s responsibility to demonstrate that its products meet FDA standards, and according to the FDA, Juul hasn’t provided the data the agency needs to determine relevant health risks.

Juul's options

On July 6, 2022, Juul issued a statement saying it feels the clinical trial data it submitted was complete and met FDA requirements. The statement was attributed to Juul Labs Chief Regulatory Officer Joe Murillo, who asserted “We have provided sufficient information and data based on high-quality research to address all issues raised by the agency.” The company was “exploring all of our options under the FDA’s regulations and the law,” according to the statement from Murillo, who added that Juul might appeal. “We remain committed to doing all in our power to continue serving the millions of American adult smokers who have successfully used our products to transition away from combustible cigarettes, which remain available on market shelves nationwide,” Murillo’s statement concluded.

What do vape shops do about the Juul ban?

What’s happening with the FDA Juul ban now?

As of April 24, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration has neither lifted the temporary stay on the Juul ban nor reestablished the ban. Businesses that market and sell Juul products are in the proverbial waiting place. To help get things moving, on September 20, 2022, Juul Labs filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to obtain access to FDA documents related to the agency’s marketing denial order (MDO) of Juul products. Juul maintains there’s a “troubling pattern of decreasing transparency at the agency,” and says it has exhausted its administrative remedies. Juul also published its administrative appeal of the marketing denial order issued by the Food and Drug Administration. The appeal, known as the 10.75 appeal, “explains the company’s position, based on science and evidence, that the MDO was substantially and procedurally flawed.” The 10.75 appeal was submitted in July 2022 and made public in October 2022. There’s still no response from the FDA, but Juul has plenty else on its plate.

Juul is settling with states