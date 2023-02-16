Add sales tax compliance referrals to your practice’s revenue strategy

If there’s one thing that’s constant, it’s change. That’s certainly true when it comes to taxes. Rates, rules, treaties, and industry norms all shift throughout the year, putting accountants in a perpetual state of catch-up.

Meanwhile, recession-spooked businesses are looking for ways to maximize revenue-generation from accounting staff. As such, accounting practices are being tapped to handle more and more services. The ability to cater to a broader range of your clients’ needs can set you apart from the competition.

Many practices are concerned about meeting increasing client demands, especially in light of the chronic shortage of tax professionals. One simple solution to serving clients beyond the parameters of your firm’s capabilities is a robust referral program.

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