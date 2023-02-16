Add sales tax compliance referrals to your practice’s revenue strategy

Sales tax, VAT, GST, and import taxes are all complicated beasts in their own right. They’re also crucial for businesses to manage correctly. At a minimum, errors can upset customers, hurting the bottom line. Worst case scenario, noncompliance can result in steep fines, penalties, revocation of trade privileges, or even jail time.
It’s no wonder businesses are turning to compliance experts to handle their taxes.
License management
For growing or diversified companies, business licensing presents a variety of challenges, including:
Obtaining licenses across jurisdictions with differing rules
Acquiring special licenses for specific products
Renewing licenses on time based on expirations or product changes
Because licensing is an ongoing issue, helping clients with the process can create a recurring revenue stream for your practice.
Tax research
Most small or midsize businesses just can’t afford to hire tax researchers. But because rules and regulations are changing all the time, they risk falling out of compliance without knowing it. That’s where you can come in.
An accounting practice that offers tax research services can:
Provide much-needed value in helping clients stay compliant
Keep up with the latest in tax legislation
Apply new knowledge to tax-related services across its client portfolio