Alabama sales tax on food is being lowered

Local tax jurisdictions in Alabama have the authority to administer their local sales and use taxes because Alabama is a home-rule state. HB 479 doesn’t prevent local governments from taxing food, but it does set certain parameters for local food taxes.

The bill gives local tax jurisdictions the right to reduce the local sales and use tax on food, or to entirely exempt food from local sales and use taxes. However, localities must follow certain guidelines: A county or municipal governing body may reduce the local sales tax rate on food by 25% “in any year in which the growth in the applicable municipal or county general fund exceeds 2% over the prior year.”

If a county or municipality that lowers the local tax on food later decides to raise the local food tax, it can only increase it to the rate in effect on the effective date of HB 479 (June 15, 2023). “No additional county or municipal sales and use taxes on food may levied.”