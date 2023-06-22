Alabama sales tax on food is being lowered

Mississippi and South Dakota still tax food at the general sales tax rate in each state, though lawmakers in both states are pursuing a grocery tax reduction. Food for home consumption is also subject to the general sales tax rate in Hawaii and Idaho. However, Hawaii and Idaho provide food tax credits or rebates to qualifying taxpayers, as do Kansas and Oklahoma.
Food is subject to a reduced rate of sales tax in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Alabama (starting September 1, 2023), but there’s some fine print:
Kansas is decreasing the tax on food and will fully exempt food from sales tax starting January 1, 2025. The Kansas food sales tax credit sunsets at the end of the 2024 tax year.
Illinois is providing a temporary sales tax exemption for food from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. Starting July 1, 2023, Illinois will resume taxing food at a reduced rate of 1%.
Tennessee is offering a grocery sales tax holiday for food and food ingredients, August 1 through October 31, 2023.
Virginia dropped the state sales tax rate food on January 1, 2023, but local sales taxes in Virginia still apply to food.
Most food for home consumption is exempt from state sales and use tax in the remaining states, plus Washington, D.C. Local taxes may apply in some of those states, including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Learn how automating sales tax calculation, collection, and remittance reduces the burden of sales tax compliance in Alabama and other states.
And if you’re not sure whether you’re required to register for Alabama sales tax, our economic nexus sales tax risk assessment can help.