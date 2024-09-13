Alaska requires a license to ship alcohol directly to consumers

This post has been updated to reflect new information; it was originally published in January 2024.

As of January 1, 2024, beverage alcohol producers must have a license to ship alcohol directly to consumers in Alaska.

While direct-to-consumer (DTC) licenses have long been required in most other states that permit DTC shipping, this is a new requirement in Alaska: Beverage alcohol manufacturers could ship to Alaska consumers without a permit prior to 2024.