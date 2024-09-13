Alaska requires a license to ship alcohol directly to consumers

The type of license determines what, where, and how the licensee can sell or serve alcohol. An endorsement, if allowed, expands either the boundaries of the licensed premises or the activities permitted to occur on the licensed premises.
There are 12 different endorsements, including a bowling alley endorsement, brewery repackaging endorsement, manufacturing sample endorsement, multiple fixed counter endorsement, package store shipping endorsement, and restaurant endorsement.
Each endorsement is valid only in conjunction with a license, for the duration of the license. It’s possible to have a license without an endorsement, but you cannot have an endorsement without a license.
Endorsements must be renewed biennially, and the total fees vary. For example, the biennial fee for a multiple fixed counter endorsement is $200 with an initial application fee of $1,250 for each fixed counter covered by the endorsement.