April 2022 sales tax rate changes

Two states are offering more traditional sales tax holidays in April: Missouri and Texas.
During Missouri’s Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday, April 19–25, 2022, Energy Star products priced $1,500 or less are exempt from sales and use tax.
The following products are exempt from Texas sales and use tax during the Lone Star State’s Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, April 23–25, 2022:
- Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300
- Portable generators priced less than $3,000
- Specified emergency preparation supplies priced less than $75
This sales tax holiday applies to state and local sales tax, and participation is mandatory.
Read about all the state sales tax holidays coming up in 2022 here.
Cover photo by Canva