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Mar 25, 2024

April 2024 sales tax changes

Gail Cole

April usually brings a host of sales and use tax rate changes, and April 2024 is no different. 

 

Sales tax rate changes take effect in the following states on April 1, 2024:

 

April 2024 sales tax holidays

There are two sales tax holidays in April 2024:

 

 

Learn more about 2024 sales tax holidays and tax-free weekends.

 

Rate changes are just part of what makes transaction tax compliance complex. Discover more tax policy changes in our Avalara Tax Changes report.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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