April 2024 sales tax changes

Mar 25, 2024
Gail Cole
April usually brings a host of sales and use tax rate changes, and April 2024 is no different.
Sales tax rate changes take effect in the following states on April 1, 2024:
Alabama
Sales and use tax rates in Eldridge are increasing
The Alabama Department of Revenue will take over the administration and collection of sales and use taxes, rental taxes, and lodging taxes for Sylvania and Tarrant
Alaska
Seasonal sales tax rates take effect in Ketchikan, Seldovia (see Sales Tax Quick Facts), and the city and borough of Sitka
Seasonal sales taxes take effect in Skagway and Whittier
Arizona (rate increase for Williams)
Arkansas (numerous annexations and local sales and use tax rate increases)
California
Breast pumps and related supplies are exempt from California sales and use tax from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2029
The local charge rate for San Francisco retail sales of prepaid mobile telephony services (MTS) increases April 1, 2024
The 0.75% district tax in the city of Stockton is extended
Colorado (stores must start remitting 60% of collected carryout bag fees as of April 1, 2024)
Georgia (numerous county rate changes)
Kansas (numerous local sales and use tax rate changes)
Louisiana (numerous parish tax rate changes)
Michigan (higher prepaid sales tax rates for fuel)
Minnesota (new local sales and use taxes)
Missouri (numerous local sales and use tax rate changes)
Montana (seasonal resort taxes may take effect in some communities)
Nebraska (the sales and use tax rate for Crofton is increasing)
Texas (numerous city and county sales and use tax rate changes)
Utah (several new local sales taxes)
Washington (numerous local tax rate changes)
There are two sales tax holidays in April 2024:
Learn more about 2024 sales tax holidays and tax-free weekends.
Rate changes are just part of what makes transaction tax compliance complex. Discover more tax policy changes in our Avalara Tax Changes report.
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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