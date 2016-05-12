Are pets subject to sales tax?

If you adopt a pet from a nonprofit animal rescue organization or Humane Society chapter in Ohio, you can take home Sir Snufflebug the Third tax free and give a loyal mutt a new lease on life. Don’t count on this exemption everywhere: Washington gives no sales tax exemptions to nonprofits, not even for saving adorable kitties and puppies from an unhappy fate.
In New York, helper dogs such as guide dogs, hearing dogs, and other service dogs are tax free. Maine doesn’t apply tax to sales of seeing eye dogs or supplies for such dogs, under an exemption for services that aid blind persons. Texas exempts not only guide dogs but those used for herding as well.
Florida exempts pet foods that are part of “therapeutic veterinary diets.” When Woots the Weimaraner shuffles off to the big dog park in the sky in Wisconsin, you can have him cremated tax free.
As with almost every other sales tax law, sales taxes on pets and pet services and products vary from state to state. But what’s a little sales tax when you gain a buddy who’s always happy to see you when you come home? Whether it’s Buddy the beagle, Prudence the Persian, or even Edie the earthworm, one soft snuggle and you’ll forget all about the sales tax.
Businesses can't forget about sales tax, of course, but they can simplify sales tax compliance by automating it.