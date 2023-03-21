Retailers required to collect and remit Arizona transaction privilege tax (TPT), the state’s version of a sales tax, currently collect the rate in effect at the location of the sale. For remote online sellers, this is the delivery address.

There are 15 counties and more than 90 municipalities in Arizona, and each jurisdiction levies a local TPT. Ensuring the proper TPT rate is assigned to each and every transaction is a big job. The enactment of Senate Bill 1325 could make it less burdensome.

SB 1325 would allow remote sellers to elect to pay a single municipal TPT rate for all taxable retail sales of tangible personal property in the state. Today, remote sellers that are required to register for TPT have to collect the municipal tax rates for each city, town, or special district.

The Arizona Department of Revenue would set the single municipal tax rate each year, basing it on the average rate of municipal taxes during the preceding fiscal year. Remote sellers would have to opt to collect the single municipal tax rate and notify the Department of Revenue of their intention to do so.