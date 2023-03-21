Finally, SB 1235 proposes to simplify remote sales tax reporting. This could happen in a couple of different ways, but not without the cooperation of other states.
Sellers remit to home state tax agency
One option is to let remote sellers report and remit Arizona transaction privilege tax to their home tax department rather than the Arizona Department of Revenue. For this to occur, the other state’s tax agency would have to extend comity to Arizona with respect to remote sales tax, meaning it would have to recognize Arizona’s remote sales tax laws and requirements.
In that event, the bill requires the department to allow a remote seller to communicate through their home state tax agency exclusively.
Sellers remit to a central clearinghouse
Arizona can’t singlehandedly create a central clearinghouse for remote sales tax administration. However, should such a clearinghouse be created, the bill requires the Arizona Department of Revenue to use it to accept all tax returns and remittances for remote sellers.
SB 1235 specifies that “the department shall cooperate with other state tax agencies, as necessary, in the development of the central clearinghouse.” The bill defines a “central clearinghouse” as “an intermediary between remote sellers and state tax agencies that accepts tax returns and remittances from remote sellers and provides the tax returns and distributes the remittances to the appropriate state agency.”