Avalara report pinpoints 2023 changes for STR lodging taxes

If there’s one constant in the world of short-term rentals, it’s change. The industry has undergone enormous changes since the founding of Airbnb over a decade ago, and the COVID-19 pandemic introduced another seismic shift. As travelers adjust to a post-pandemic world, the landscape continues to evolve.

The same is true when it comes to lodging tax compliance for short-term rental (STR) operators. Avalara has kept a close eye on lodging tax trends for 2023 and offers insights for hosts in its Avalara Tax Changes 2023 report.

Read on for highlights and take a look at the lodging tax section of the full report.