Avalara report pinpoints 2023 changes for STR lodging taxes

Many states have long required Amazon and other online marketplaces to collect and remit applicable sales taxes for third-party sellers. Now more states are extending these laws to online travel agencies (OTAs), including short-term rental marketplaces.
Virginia now requires marketplaces to report property addresses and gross receipts for all accommodations they facilitate. In Oklahoma, marketplaces must collect and remit local lodging taxes administered by the state, effective January 1, 2023.
For more about 2023 tax changes, download Avalara’s full report.
Avalara MyLodgeTax can help short-term rental hosts simplify and automate lodging tax compliance. If you have tax questions about lodging taxes, drop us a line and we’ll get back to you with answers.