Business licenses: 3 common retail challenges and how to solve them

The first step in license compliance is figuring out which ones you need. This is largely dependent on two factors:

What you sell

If you’re selling clothing, you probably just need a simple business operating license. But if you’re running a restaurant, you’ll likely need special permits for food, refrigeration, and sanitation as well. Got a bar in that restaurant? Alcohol is even more tightly regulated.

It’s a similar story for tobacco, explosives, chemicals, communications devices, firearms, energy … you get the idea. It’s not uncommon for one business to have several types of licenses.

What’s more, products are licensed differently in each state, which brings us to …

Where you sell

Say you have a location in Delaware. You’ll need to apply for federal, state, and any county or local licenses for both your business and any regulated products.

If you want to open a second location, you’ll have to make sure you follow permitting rules for the new county and city or town (no, your documents aren’t transferable).

What about selling online? Once again, it comes down to what you sell and where you sell it. If you sell enough goods into a state to trigger their economic nexus thresholds, you must register with the state tax authority for a sales tax permit and obtain any necessary business licenses. Registering for a business license is not the same as registering for a sales tax permit.

If business is booming and you opt to set up warehouses closer to customers, you’ll establish physical presence and must register for applicable licenses and permits in those states as well.