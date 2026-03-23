California marketplace inventory creates franchise tax nexus

Yes. Having inventory in a facility owned and operated by a marketplace can be sufficient to trigger sales tax nexus in more than 20 states. In California, marketplace inventory can also create franchise tax and income tax obligations for out-of-state businesses.
Under Cal. Rev. & Tax. Code § 23101(b), “doing business” in California means “actively engaging in any transaction for the purpose of financial or pecuniary gain or profit.” This includes satisfying one of the following conditions:
- The taxpayer’s California sales exceed the lesser of $500,000 or 25% of their total sales.
- The taxpayer’s real property and tangible personal property in California exceed the lesser of $50,000 or 25% of their total real property and tangible personal property.
- The amount the taxpayer paid in California exceeds the lesser of $50,000 or 25% of the total compensation paid by the taxpayer.
Managing compliance across multiple tax types and jurisdictions can be challenging, especially when inventory is managed and moved by a third party. Automated solutions, such as Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™, can help businesses identify where they may have nexus, calculate applicable taxes, and streamline reporting and filing processes. This can help reduce manual effort and support more consistent compliance as tax laws change.