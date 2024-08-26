California requires online marketplaces to do more to prevent organized retail crime

SB 1144 will expand the requirements set by California SB 301.
Currently, the 200 transactions/$5,000 high-volume seller threshold includes only transactions for which payment is processed by the online marketplace — either directly or through its payment processor.
Effective July 1, 2025, the 200 transactions/$5,000 threshold will be based on the seller’s aggregate total of gross revenues; it will include payments sent directly to the seller.
State Senator Nancy Skinner, who sponsored Senate Bills 301 and 1144, hopes this will close a loophole: To avoid high-volume seller tracking, some buyers and resellers of stolen goods (aka, fences) apparently advertise stolen goods through marketplaces but then complete the sales transactions separately. This allows them to sidestep a marketplace facilitator’s marketplace seller verification procedures.
SB 1144 also requires online marketplaces to inform consumers that high-volume, third-party sellers have been verified and certified on their platforms. And it permits local district attorneys, city attorneys, and county counsels to file civil charges against an individual or online marketplace for selling stolen goods through the online marketplace.
Additionally, to enhance stolen goods detection, SB 1144 requires an online marketplace to:
- Establish and maintain a policy prohibiting the sale of stolen goods on the platform (including but not limited to suspending or terminating the seller’s account)
- Provide a mechanism for any individual to notify the online marketplace that a seller is or may be selling stolen goods
- Provide a mechanism that allows the marketplace and law enforcement to communicate in a timely and confidential manner, including by means of a link to a dedicated web page, online portal, or point of contact, and ensure timely replies to law enforcement requests (e.g., subpoenas and warrants)
- Maintain internal written policies, systems, and staff to monitor listings in order to affirmatively prevent and detect organized retail crime
The new law takes effect July 1, 2025. It’s part of California’s multipronged crackdown on retail crime and property theft.