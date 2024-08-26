California requires online marketplaces to do more to prevent organized retail crime

SB 301 is California’s version of the federal INFORM Consumers Act. It requires marketplace facilitators to verify the identity of third-party sellers that, in any continuous 12-month period during the previous 24 months, made 200 or more discrete sales of new or unused consumer products through the marketplace or its payment processor. The sales must result in an aggregate total of $5,000 or more in gross revenues in California.

Within 10 days of meeting that threshold, a high-volume seller must provide the marketplace platform a copy of a government-issued identification or tax document, a business tax identification number, a valid email address and phone number for the seller, and certain other identifying information. These requirements are intended to make it more difficult for sellers of stolen goods to evade detection or consequences.

In the event an online marketplace uncovers fraudulent activity on the platform, it must suspend the marketplace seller’s ability to sell on the site. Failure to do so could result in resale of stolen goods penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, so effective stolen goods detection is paramount. Read more about SB 301.

As directed by another 2022 law, California Attorney General Rob Bonta created and oversees an online tool for reporting organized retail crime. And in June 2023, the attorney general announced a collaborative agreement with many marketplace facilitators to “better combat organized retail crime.” The joint effort includes many big-name retailers and online marketplaces, including Amazon, eBay, and The Home Depot.